Bihar: 12th bridge collapses in a fortnight; advocate files PIL in SC

“The small bridge was constructed 15 years ago. I am going to the spot. Several other officials of the district administration have already reached there. The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be ascertained but desilting work was recently undertaken,” the DM told news agency PTI .

The latest to crumble was a 15-year-old structure over the Gandaki river, connecting villages in Saran and Siwan districts. There were fortunately no casualties and officials blamed the collapse on the recent desilting work in the river.

The spate of bridge collapses in Bihar continues unabated, with the 12th one in about a fortnight falling apart in Saran district on Thursday (July 4). Incidentally, this is the third bridge to collapse in Saran in less than 48 hours, District Magistrate Aman Samir told the media.

Six districts affected

On Wednesday (July 3), two other bridges collapsed within as many hours on the Gandak river in Saran. They were barely a kilometre apart, one built in 2004 and the other a British-era structure.

Besides these, at least nine other bridges have collapsed in Siwan, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in two weeks. Many have claimed that heavy rainfall might have contributed to the incidents.

PIL in SC

On Thursday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Bihar government to undertake a structural audit and set up an expert committee to identify bridges that can be either strengthened or demolished based on the findings.

The PIL, filed by advocate and petitioner Brajesh Singh, raised concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state that suffers floods and heavy rains during monsoon.

Besides setting up a high-level expert panel, it also sought real-time monitoring of the bridges as per the parameters of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

CM’s move

In view of the bridge collapses, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the road construction and rural works departments to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repair.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday, “The CM, after a review meeting on Wednesday, has given a clear instruction to officials concerned to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repair. The CM has also asked departments concerned to immediately prepare their respective maintenance policy for bridges or causeways in the state.”

Chaudhary, also the state BJP president, said the government has already ordered a probe into the bridge collapse incidents to find out the reasons and strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Track record

Between June 27 and June 30, two bridges collapsed one after the other in Kishanganj. In East Champaran, a bridge that was being built for an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore collapsed in Ghodasahan.

As many as three bridges fell apart in Maharajganj block of Siwan district on July 3. On July 2, two small bridges collapsed, one on the Gandaki in Siwan and another in Teghra block of the same district. On June 18, another bridge under construction on the Bakra river in Araria collapsed.

