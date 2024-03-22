The Federal
Bihar: 1 dead, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses
People gather after a part of an under-construction bridge over Kosi river collapsed, in Supaul, on March 22 | PTI

22 March 2024 4:34 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-22 04:34:23.0)

One person was killed and several were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Supaul district early on Friday (March 22).

The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, said officials.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.

“One labourer has died and another was injured. Rescue work is underway,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

