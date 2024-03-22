Bihar: 1 dead, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses

One person was killed and several were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Supaul district early on Friday (March 22).

The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, said officials.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.

“One labourer has died and another was injured. Rescue work is underway,” he said.

(With agency inputs)