Bihar: Man kills teen, her father before shooting himself dead at Ara railway station

Ara, Mar 25 (PTI) A man shot dead a 16-year-old girl and her father before killing himself at the Ara railway station in Bihar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened on the footbridge, connecting platforms 2 and 3, they said.

The gunman was identified as Aman Kumar, Bhojpur district's Superintendent of Police Raj said.

"He first shot the girl and then her father before shooting himself dead. All three died on the spot," he said.

"The motive is yet to be known. However, the love angle can not be ruled out," he added.

The SP said an investigation has been started, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot.

It was learnt that the girl had come to the station to board a train to Delhi. PTI

