4 teenagers, ‘making Reels’, run over by Vande Bharat train in Bihar

In a tragic incident, four teenagers, who were allegedly shooting Instagram Reels on a railway track, were run over by the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express in Bihar’s Purnia on Friday morning (October 3).

According to reports, five boys were shooting Reels of the oncoming trains when the accident happened. The other boy has been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. They were returning after attending a Durga Puja fair.

The four boys died while being taken to the hospital.

“We received information at 4.54 am today about the runover by Jogbani-Danapurb26301 (Vande Bharat Express) between Purnia and Kasba railway stations… It is suspected that they were making social media Reels on the track when the incident took place,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Frontier Railways (NFR) said, as per a report in Indian Express.

Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, on September 15. It directly benefits districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.