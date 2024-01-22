I can't go to Sankardeva's birthplace but others can: Rahul

High drama prevailed in Assam's Haiboragaon on Monday (January 22) after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua.

Mahila Congress leaders subsequently sat on a dharna to protest against denial of permission to Rahul to visit the temple. The former Congress chief has also joined the dharna.

“We don’t want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple,” he told reporters. "During a law and order crisis all can go to the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva but only ''Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', the Congress leader said. Rahul was stopped at Haibargaon enroute to the sattra (Sankardeva's birthplace) where he along with senior Congress leaders and supporters joined the dharna.

Party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the birthplace to resolve the issue. After they returned, Rahul told reporters that he believes in the philosophy of Sankardeva as ''we also believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred''.

"He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him'', he said.

#WATCH | Assam | On his visit to Batadrava Than, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..." pic.twitter.com/1Y3cKs8Xn5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The former Congress chief was scheduled to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday.

Further, Rahul told reporters, according to PTI, that they had received an invitation to visit Sankardeva's birthplace on January 11 but ''on Sunday we were told that there is a law and order situation'', he added.

"This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area, but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', he said.

"I don't know, there may be some reasons but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. It is my belief that both Assam and entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva'', he said

Authorities said Rahul will be allowed permission to visit the temple only at 3 pm.

Rahul questioned the police on why he was being stopped from visiting the temple.

"Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when," he said.

Tight security arrangements, deployment of a huge police force and blockade of roads was in force around the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple.

Barring the local MP and MLA, no Congress leader was allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon, around 20 km from the temple spot. Even the media team was not allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon.

Congress Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai said it was "shameful" that the prime minister and Assam chief minister were not allowing them to pray at the temple.

"This is atrocious. It is unfortunate that the prime minister will decide who will pray at what time in the country," he said.

"Till the time the prime minister does pooja (in Ayodhya), no one is allowed to pray anywhere," Desai claimed.

"There is no 'loktantra' (democracy) here and the government will decide when people will pray at temples," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)