Where can you see 'India's first sunrise'? Nagaland minister posts video on it
A video posted by minister Temjem Imna about a picturesque spot in Arunachal Pradesh, known to be the place from which the earliest sunrise can be witnessed, went viral
India’s north-east is known and celebrated for its picturesque and serene landscapes but it took Nagaland's tourism minister, Temjen Imna Along, to draw people’s attention to it once again.
A video posted by Temjem Imna on a scenic spot in Arunachal Pradesh - the Dong Valley - which is known to be the place from where the earliest sunrise can be witnessed, went viral.
In fact, the millennium sunrise was witnessed by people from all across the world at Dong Valley on January 1, 2000. The beautiful Dong valley is advertised as a place radiating divine peace.
That’s probably why Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland state BJP president, posted a video on 'Dong Valley, India’s first sunrise'.
The video starts off with an aerial view of a vehicle motoring down a road flanked by lush green forest areas, bordered by mountainous landscapes and shows a woman walking through a path across the beautiful green valley. The minister captioned the post as 'Google kar ke tho dekho'.
Hidden gems
The BJP minister's post received a lot of response from viewers who admired and praised the stunning landscapes of the north-east. One user wrote: "I truly believe all the state governments need to work more to promote tourism by showcasing the hidden gems like this for their respective states. A lot more no of people would start travelling across India to experience these breathtaking views".
Another gushed: "Beauty of North East is unmatched, be it nature or people".
"Mesmerising Arunachal", said another commenting that it looked like Ziro Valley. Another said, "Wow, I want to visit once but also want to meet you too, sir, as I am a big fan of your simplicity."
Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his wit always shares hilarious posts and keeps netizens hooked. Last month at a tourism seminar, Temjen Imna had said that most of the tourist destinations in the north-eastern region are yet to be explored.