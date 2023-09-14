Where can you see 'India's first sunrise'? Nagaland minister posts video on it

India’s north-east is known and celebrated for its picturesque and serene landscapes but it took Nagaland's tourism minister, Temjen Imna Along, to draw people’s attention to it once again.

A video posted by Temjem Imna on a scenic spot in Arunachal Pradesh - the Dong Valley - which is known to be the place from where the earliest sunrise can be witnessed, went viral.



In fact, the millennium sunrise was witnessed by people from all across the world at Dong Valley on January 1, 2000. The beautiful Dong valley is advertised as a place radiating divine peace.

That’s probably why Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland state BJP president, posted a video on 'Dong Valley, India’s first sunrise'.

Google Kar Ke to Dekho 🤨 pic.twitter.com/FJYzzK9jYC — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) September 13, 2023