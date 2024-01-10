‘Unfortunate’: Cong says Manipur govt has said 'no' to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress on Wednesday (January 10) said the Manipur government has declined to give permission to its leader Rahul Gandhi to start his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the state on January 14.

Stating that Chief Minister N Biren Singh declined the party's request to give permission for the yatra to pass through the state, state Congress president Keisham Megachandra said the move was "unfortunate" and a "violation of people's rights".

The state government has not commented on the Congress claim.



"We met Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue… at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is to be flagged off. The chief minister has declined to permit the same," Megachandra said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 6,713 km in buses and on foot across 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. It will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.



The Congress had applied to start the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

Security concerns

The Congress' comment came a day after the chief minister said giving permission to the yatra was under "active consideration" and that a decision would be taken after receiving reports from security agencies.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year, leaving over 180 people dead.