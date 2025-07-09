Flash floods leave 300 people from 120 families homeless in South Tripura

Flash floods in South Tripura have left around 300 people from over 100 families homeless as their dwellings were inundated.

The district administration has asked people living in low-lying areas to remain alert after incessant rain on Tuesday resulted in the flash floods. All schools and anganwadi centres in the district remained closed on Wednesday (July 9) as a precautionary measure.

“Due to incessant rainfall since Monday night, many low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions were inundated by floodwaters. As many as 289 people of 118 families have taken shelter in 10 relief camps,” South Tripura DM Muhammad Sajad told news agency PTI.

However, a report of the State Emergency Operation Centre put the number of affected people at close to 380.

Rivers flowing above normal level

The Muhuri River is flowing at 15.70 metres, which is a bit above the danger mark, but the intensity of rain has reduced substantially over the past few hours, the DM said. The River Lawgang is also reportedly flowing above its flood level, while the Bijoy River in Sepahijala district is flowing above its bed level.

“Disaster management teams and civil officials are ready to provide any help, and the situation is being constantly monitored,” he said. “Chief Minister Manik Saha enquired about the latest flood situation in the district and asked us to take all possible measures to help the affected people,” he added.

More rain in st ore

The India Meteorological Department has issued an “orange alert” (be prepared) for South Tripura district, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, and “yellow alert” (be aware) for Gomati and Sepahijala districts for Wednesday.

The devastating 2024 floods that claimed 38 lives, affected over 17 lakh people and inflicted all-round damage worth Rs 15,000 crore on the state has prompted the state to undertake preventive measures this year.

Mock drills will be held across 60 locations in the state to simulate various kinds of disaster, such as floods, landslides, and search and evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, said a press release by the Tripura disaster management authority.

