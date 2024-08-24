Tripura floods cause Rs 15,000-cr loss, says CM; 24 dead; 1.28 lakh in camps

Agartala, Aug 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the unprecedented floods in the state have caused an estimated loss of Rs 15,000 crore, affecting infrastructure, agriculture, and other property.

At least 24 people died due to the floods since Monday while 1.28 lakh have taken shelters in 557 relief camps, officials said.

"The scale of devastation is immense, and the estimated loss could reach Rs 15,000 crore. This figure may increase after a final assessment of the actual damage," Saha said following an all-party meeting.

The CM said the floods have triggered 2,588 landslides and damaged 1,603 electric posts.

He noted that the all-party meeting was productive, with representatives from major political parties committing to work together during this critical time.

The parties have suggested that the state government request a central team to assess the damage and seek additional assistance. They also recommended increasing the financial aid for affected people, including those who lost their loved ones.

The government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the bereaved families and Rs 2.5 lakh for those injured in the floods.

Saha mentioned that restoration and relief efforts are in full swing and directed the food and civil supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury to prevent price rise, reassuring the public that there is ample stock of food and fuel and that the government will monitor markets closely.

"The state has sufficient food and fuel stocks. There is no need to panic. The government will closely monitor the markets to avoid price rise during difficult times", he said.

Saha praised opposition parties for their cooperative approach during this challenging period.

BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his handling of the situation and commended his decision to convene an all-party meeting to update political leaders on the government's response. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)