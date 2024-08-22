Tripura: 10 die as unprecedented floods cause havoc, 32,000 homeless

At least 10 people were killed in Tripura as excessive rains led to unprecedented floods and also landslides, causing destruction in many parts of the state, the authorities said.

One person was reported missing while at least 32,750 people rendered homeless took shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall that began on Sunday (August 18).

Unprecedented floods

Chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday evening (August 21) described the floods as "unprecedented".

"Unprecedented floods in the state. We are monitoring the situation closely. District Magistrates have been asked to render all possible help to the affected people," he told the media.

After Saha spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah, four additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached Tripura to help in the rescue operations.

Swollen rivers cause havoc

The water level in all major rivers has crossed the danger mark, the government said, adding that as many as 1,900 landslides had disrupted road connectivity.

A Red alert has been sounded in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts about heavy rains.