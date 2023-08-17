In deference to the spirit of the Opposition alliance INDIA, political parties Tipra Motha and Congress have backed out of fielding candidates in the by-election to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Animesh Debbarma of Tipra Motha made it clear that his party will not field any candidate in the by-election to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies.

Not an ally of BJP

"Contesting elections involves a lot of resources, money, manpower, time, etc. Besides, it appears the ruling party gets an advantage if votes are divided among the Opposition parties," he told PTI. Further, he clarified that Tipra Motha is neither 'Lal Motha' nor an ally of the BJP.

"The party has its own ideology and commitment towards the people," he said, adding that discussions are underway in the party to whom the Tipra Motha should support in the byelection. They will declare their stand by August 19, he said.

Debbarma reiterated that the party has never engaged in talks with the BJP. "We are in talks with the Central government over our demands. No BJP leader claimed that the party has initiated talks with the Tipra Motha," he added.

Congress too backs out of by-election race

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday too said the party will not contest the by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar respecting the spirit of the Opposition block INDIA.

"We are not going to contest the by-elections as decided by the TPCC and Delhi leadership. The Congress which has floated an anti-BJP platform - INDIA - to consolidate the anti-BJP forces, doesn't want to weaken the Opposition vote bank in the by-election. That's why the party took the decision not to contest the by-elections," he said.

CPI(M) fields its candidates

The CPI(M), an ally of INDIA has already fielded candidates for the by-election to Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies. The by-elections will be held on September 5.

In the last Assembly elections, the CPI(M) led Left Front and Congress jointly contested, while Tipra, which had emerged as the main Opposition party by winning 13 seats, contested the elections alone.

