State govt will have zero tolerance towards corruption: Mizoram governor

Dec 13 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said the state government will have zero tolerance towards corruption.

He said the mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be steadfastly implemented.

"My government is determined to rid the state of the scourge of corruption and will have zero tolerance towards it. The fight against corruption will be comprehensive and effective," the governor said while addressing the state assembly.

He said general consent will be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption cases in the state.

Remunerative prices will be fixed for four agricultural products — ginger, turmeric, chillies and broomsticks — and the state government will start procurement of such agricultural products from the current fiscal year, he said.

He said crops and agricultural produces will be prioritised as export-oriented and domestic consumption-oriented and steps will be taken to convert farming into a profitable venture through scientific practices and agro-technology.

The government will also take steps to promote the small-scale industries and those based on agriculture and horticulture.

Kambhampati said the government will implement a hand-holding policy called 'Bana Kaih' and under this it will give financial support to hardworking youths to start their ventures so as to encourage entrepreneurship and startups, enhance employment avenues and create new opportunities for the youths.

He said project monitoring committee involving representatives of all stakeholders and other sections of society will be set up to monitor important and major infrastructure development projects in the state to ensure public accountability, timely completion and quality control.

The governor said the government is committed to stabilise and improve the state's financial condition and it will endeavour to set things right through fiscal consolidation, proper fiscal management, austerity measures, pruning non-developmental expenditure and resource management and mobilisation.

Austerity measures will be initiated from the highest levels of public office, including chief minister and ministers, and will percolate down the administrative machinery as well, he said.

Kambhampati said the government is committed to providing welfare programmes and services to the weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

All-out efforts will be made to combat the menace of drugs, alcoholism, juvenile delinquency and rehabilitation as well as restoration and de-addiction programmes though network of residential homes and non-institutional services with partnership with civil societies, he said.

He said the existing healthcare scheme will be revamped and improved to ensure health equity to all.

The governor further said the National Education Policy will be implemented in the state keeping in line with Mizo ethos, values and society.

He urged the people of Mizoram to extend whole-hearted support to the government to make Mizoram one of the most developed states in the country. PTI

