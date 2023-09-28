Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal transferred to parent cadre Manipur

Srinagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal has been transferred to his parent Manipur cadre as the situation in the northeastern state shows no immediate signs of returning to normalcy.

According to a Home Ministry order, Balwal has been prematurely transferred from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre to his parent state.

A 2012 batch IPS officer, Balwal took charge as SSP Srinagar in late 2021. Earlier, he was on deputation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for three and a half years as Superintendent of Police.

He was a member of the team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 involving Meiteis and tribals including Nagas and Kukis.

Curfew has been re-imposed in two districts of East and West Imphal following an upsurge in violent protests in recent days which saw 65 demonstrators being injured.

