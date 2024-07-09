Manipur crisis: Solution still elusive, but Rahul’s visit brings solace to victims
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (July 8) expressed deep disappointment over the ongoing situation in Manipur. Rahul, who is on his third visit to the state since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, described the situation as a “tremendous tragedy”. He was speaking at a press conference after a packed schedule.
“Frankly, I was expecting some improvement in the situation, but I was quite disappointed to see the situation is nowhere near where it should be,” Rahul stated. He emphasized the urgent need for peace, noting that violence is detrimental to everyone involved. “I have never seen anywhere in India what is going on here. The state is completely split into two, and it is a tragedy for everybody involved,” he said, perhaps taking cognizance of the seemingly irreconcilable stances taken by victims from both communities in conflict — the Meiteis and the Kuki Zos.
Offer of support
Rahul on Monday flew from Delhi to Silchar, then proceeded to the Jiribam district of Manipur. After visiting relief camps there, he returned to Silchar airport and flew to Imphal. From Imphal, he travelled to Churachandpur district and Moirang in Bishnupur district, visiting additional relief camps. Rahul also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal in the evening.
At the press conference, Rahul reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Manipur, expressing his solidarity and readiness to assist in restoring peace. “I have come here as your brother and I have come here as somebody who wants to help you, who wants to work with you to bring back peace to Manipur,” he said. He highlighted the Congress party’s willingness to support any efforts aimed at improving the situation.
Request to PM to visit Manipur
Rahul also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur. “Manipur is a proud state of the Indian Union—even if there was no tragedy, the Prime Minister should have come to Manipur. And in this huge tragedy, I request the Prime Minister to take one or two days of his time and just come and listen to the people of Manipur. It will comfort the people of Manipur,” he said.
Rahul’s visit was primarily aimed at bringing attention to the ongoing issues in Manipur and highlighting the need for urgent action to restore peace and normalcy. His visit ostensibly brought some solace to the people displaced by violence since May 2, 2023. This visit could be impactful in drawing the attention of people in the rest of India and spreading awareness on the prevailing situation. Increased visibility can lead to greater public awareness and pressure on the government to take action.
Rahul’s expressions of solidarity and commitment to helping the people of Manipur can provide emotional support to those affected by the violence. His assurances that he and the Congress are ready to assist them in any way possible may offer some comfort to those feeling abandoned or ignored.
The lack of “rashtra chetna”
It may be recalled that Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, in his maiden speech as a Member of Parliament on July 1, 2024, presented a scathing critique of the government’s failure to mention Manipur in the President’s address. He emphasized that this omission was not just a simple oversight but a deliberate act of exclusion. Akoijam said, “This is not a simple absence. It is a reminder of a rashtra chetna now which excludes people.”
“Rashtra chetna” is a Hindi term that translates to “Indian national consciousness” or “Indian national awareness”. It refers to the collective consciousness or awareness of a nation’s identity, values, culture, and the shared sense of belonging among its people.
What Rahul’s visit can do
Against such a backdrop, Rahul had no choice but to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the situation. Rahul’s visit could potentially apply political pressure on the central government to take more concrete steps towards resolving the conflict and aiding the displaced populations.
During his visit, Rahul demonstrated a willingness to listen to the concerns of the people and interact with the victims of violence who are part of over 60,000 people rendered homeless since May 3 last year. He also hinted at the necessity for local leaders, NGOs, and community representatives to facilitate a more inclusive dialogue as an initial step toward peace. This can help in identifying the most urgent needs and effective solutions for the affected ethnic communities.
Long-term impact
However, the long-term impact of Rahul’s visit will depend on several factors, such as follow-up actions. The effectiveness of his visit will largely depend on the subsequent actions taken by both the Congress and the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concrete steps towards peace and rehabilitation will be crucial. The central and state governments’ responses to the situation and their willingness to collaborate with Opposition parties and local stakeholders will play a significant role in determining the overall impact of Rahul’s visit. Moreover, continuous engagement and support from political leaders, not just one-time visits, are essential for addressing deep-rooted issues and ensuring lasting peace and rehabilitation.
While Rahul’s visit alone may not solve the complex issues in Manipur, it did bring about some immediate solace and hope to the displaced people. This solace can only be transformed into durable peace if it leads to sustained efforts and concrete actions to address their plight. However, it must be noted that sincere and honest engagement from New Delhi is essential if it genuinely intends to halt the conflict and devise a win-win situation for both sides. The biggest hurdle to durable peace largely depends on how the Union government engages with stakeholders to preserve the idea of Manipur without shattering the territorial integrity of the state.
(Dhiren A Sadokpam is the Editor-in-Chief, The Frontier Manipur)