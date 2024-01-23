Myanmar military plane skids off runway in Mizoram airport, 6 injured

Six people were injured on Tuesday when a Myanmar military aircraft skidded off the tabletop runway at Lengpui airport in Mizoram, while landing to take back soldiers who had taken shelter in India.

There were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft, the Mizoram Police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital at Lengpui.

Soldiers return

India on Monday sent home 184 Myanmar soldiers of the 276 who had entered Mizoram last week following intense clashes with rebel groups in Myanmar.

The soldiers entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh tri-junction in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17 and sought assistance from Assam Rifles.

Their repatriation process commenced on Monday. An Assam Rifles official said the remaining 92 soldiers will be repatriated on Tuesday.