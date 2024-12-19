Situation in Manipur improving, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday asserted that the situation in the state, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence since May last year, is “improving”.

He also praised deputy commissioners of the districts, particularly those working in the hills region, for performing their duties sincerely during this difficult time.

More than 250 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are in majority in the hill districts, since May 3, 2023.

“The situation in the state has been improving. Deputy commissioners especially those posted in the hill districts, are working sincerely during this difficult time,” the chief minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Good Governance Week.

He also mentioned that bureaucrats are the backbone to deliver good governance for the people and appealed to the officers performing duties in the hill districts not to compromise on key issues and work in the larger interest of the nation.

Singh said that the “Go to Hills Mission” was launched a few years ago to bridge the developmental gaps between the valley and hill regions of the state.

Recalling on being sworn in as the CM in March 2017, he said, "The idea to make Manipur an inclusive state with equal developments in both hills and valley came to my mind at the first instance. Accordingly, the government introduced the Go to Hills Mission to bridge the developmental gaps across the state." The 'Go to Village Mission' was also introduced to take the government to the doorsteps of the people, the chief minister said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)