Sikkim CM’s pre-poll sops: Job to one in each household, free LPG, and more

Gangtok, Dec 21 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that his government will provide employment to one member of each household in the state before the assembly elections due in 2024.

Tamang, also the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president, also announced several sops to woo women and state government personnel.

"We will provide employment to one member of each household before the assembly polls in 2024," he said while addressing a gathering at Rolu in Namchi district.

The chief minister said that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be restored in the state, a move which is likely to benefit about 50,000 serving and retired state government employees and officers.

Under the OPS, a government staff does not need to contribute any portion of his salary, unlike the New Pension Scheme. Employees of a number of states are demanding restoration of the old system.

In another sop aimed at wooing women voters, Tamang said that “mothers of all households” will be provided four free LPG cylinders every quarter starting from next year.

He also announced a 100 per cent hike in the financial assistance to women to Rs 40,000 a year under ‘Aama Scheme’, which is for non-working mothers.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at Rolu, a picnic spot located on Jorethang-Melli highway.

It is the place where Tamang, then a rebel Sikkim Democratic Front MLA, had given a call for ‘change’ in the northeastern state on this day in 2009, at a picnic party with his supporters after being denied a berth in the government by the former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) observes the day as 'Rolu Diwas' and hosts a picnic party for the party leaders, workers and supporters every year.

Meanwhile, former international footballer Nirmal Chhetri joined the SKM in the presence of Tamang.

The 33-year-old Chettri said that he was impressed by the transformation taking place in Sikkim under Tamang's leadership. PTI

