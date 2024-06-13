Sikkim CM Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai quits as MLA, day after taking oath

Gangtok, Jun 13 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Thursday quit as an MLA, a day after taking oath, according to an official notification.

She had won from the Namchi-Singhithang seat in the recently concluded assembly polls, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Bimal Rai.

Speaker M N Sherpa has accepted Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leader Krishna Kumari Rai’s resignation, Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung said.

The chief minister, who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the swearing in ceremony of his counterpart Pema Khandu, said in a post on Facebook: "With regard to the news of resignation of my spouse... I wish to inform the dear and respected people of Sikkim that she has vacated her seat in alignment with the unanimous decision of the party, prioritising its welfare and objectives." "It is important to note that, at the request of the parliamentary committee of the SKM party, she contested the elections for welfare of our party. On behalf of our party, as president, I express my sincere gratitude to her for her dedication and unwavering support," Tamang said.

The SKM chief said the party was committed to give an opportunity to genuine and dedicated functionaries to serve the people of Sikkim, and in the case of the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, too, the residents will get a “dedicated and genuine MLA who will serve their interests”.

"Madam Krishna Rai and I will remain deeply involved in addressing your needs, ensuring that the constituency benefits from the care and attention of three representatives: the new candidate, Madam Krishna Rai, and myself," the CM added. PTI

