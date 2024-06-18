Sikkim | 79 of 1200 stranded tourists rescued, more likely to be shifted today

Of the around 1200 tourists stuck in North Sikkim’s Lachung, 64 were rescued on Monday (June 17) and moved to Mangan town. Fifteen more were evacuated on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rescue operation had to be halted due to inclement weather, said officials.

The stranded tourists were supposed to be airlifted, but the adverse weather conditions hampered the plans. At first, nine tourists were brought to Mangan by road, and another 55 joined them later in the day, officials said.

How rescue was carried out

The district administration had to set up log bridges over the slides to facilitate movement by foot and by vehicles where roads were motorable, they said.

The rescue operation, led by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, was carried out by personnel of the police, Forest Department, BRO, NDRF, and the local panchayats, officials said.

Chettri said if the weather remains favourable on Tuesday, all the tourists will be brought to Mangan by air. For that, six helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra near Siliguri.

While flying in to rescue the tourists, these helicopters would also be carrying essential commodities for the residents of Chungthang and Lachung, he said.

By Tuesday afternoon, another 15 tourists were evacuated from Lachung and adjoining regions of the landslides-hit Mangan district, officials said.

More tourists were likely to be evacuated and moved to safer places as the day progresses, they said.