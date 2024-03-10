Shillong: One injured in IED explosion

Shillong, Mar 10 (PTI) One person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Punjabi Lane area here, police said on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told PTI.

He said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. Further report on the damages awaited.

Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED. Further investigation is under progress, the SP said.

Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said the blast was deafening and it shook the buildings in the area. PTI

