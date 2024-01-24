Security beefed up in Imphal after citizens' group summons ministers, MLAs

Security has been stepped up in and around Imphal after a citizens group called all Manipur ministers and MLAs in the Valley districts for a meeting at the Kangla Fort in the city on Wednesday.

The Arambai Tenggol, an organisation of around 50,000 people engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas, did not specify details of the proposed discussions, an official said.

An official told PTI that there were intelligence reports that the group was planning to enter the fort, which served as the royal seat of the Manipur kingdom till 1891, with weapons ahead of the meeting.



Anticipating trouble, security forces took up position in Imphal’s high-security area where the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister’s secretariat, the Manipur Police headquarters, the 1st Manipur Rifles complex and the Kangla fort are located.

They barricaded all the entry points to the fort.

Earlier too, Arambai Tenggol had asked all MLAs to attend a meeting at Kangla Fort, the official said.



Meanwhile, a three-member Union home ministry team met the leaders of the group at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday.

The group sought the delisting of Kukis from the ST list, deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing and replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces, officials said.