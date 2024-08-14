RG Kar effect: Silchar hospital withdraws ‘misogynistic’ advisory after uproar

Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital has withdrawn an “advisory” for women doctors and students after it was widely slammed as being “regressive” and “misogynistic”. The advisory, which came in the wake of the brutal sexual assault and murder of a young postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, asked women doctors and students to avoid being alone and “graciously interact” with people so as to not “attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people”. On Wednesday (August 14), the hospital cancelled its earlier advisory and said a new advisory will be issued soon.

Assam: Silchar Medical College and Hospital cancels its earlier advisory that was issued in wake of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case, new advisory to be issued soon.Silchar Medical College & Hospital had earlier issued an advisory for female doctors, students… pic.twitter.com/D9LKv2ZxJB — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

The contentious advisory “Female doctors, students, and staff should generally avoid isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas. Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone,” it said. Female students must avoid leaving their hostels or other accommodation during the night, unless absolutely necessary, and they must inform the authorities before stepping out, it added. “Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature,” the advisory said. It also said that female doctors and students must always ensure that they can make emergency contact. Behavioural advice It also had behavioural advice for female doctors and students. “While on duty you should be well composed emotionally, remain alert about the surroundings and should graciously interact with the public, so that you don’t attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people,” the advisory said. It asked female students and doctors to communicate any complaints of harassment or ragging to internal committees immediately.

The Junior Doctors’ Association of the college denounced the advisory as being “deeply regressive, misogynistic...and very outrageous for all female doctors”