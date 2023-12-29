Renowned Manipuri singer Akhu Chingangbam abducted, but later released

Imphal, Dec 29 (PTI) Renowned Manipuri singer and lyricist Akhu Chingangbam was abducted by unidentified gunmen from his residence in Imphal East district on Friday, his family said.

However, he was later released unharmed around 20 km away from his house.

"A few armed men barged into Chingangbam's residence in Khurai area early on Friday morning and took him to a place around 20 km away," a close relative of the artiste said.

However, they released him later unharmed at that location in Imphal West district.

Police also confirmed the incident, but did not divulge details.

"We have received information that this person (Chingangbam) was abducted by unidentified persons. And later, we received information that he has been released unharmed," a police officer said.

Chingangbam's relative said that the reason for the abduction was not yet clear but they were disturbed by what happened during the day.

The abductors did not demand any ransom nor have the artiste's family lodged a police complaint so far, the person added. PTI

