Ram temple consecretion: Tripura govt too declares partial holiday on Jan 22

Agartala, Jan 19 (PTI) The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, they said.

"On the line of notification of the Centre, the state government has decided to declare a holiday in all government offices and institutions to witness the pran pratistha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22 till 2.30 pm," Secretariat Administration Department's Deputy Secretary Ashim Saha said in the notification.

Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will also remain closed for half a day on January 22. PTI

