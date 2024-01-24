Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after 2024 LS polls, says Assam CM; calls him 'coward'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (January 24) said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR has been registered in Guwahati on the charge of instigating violence, will be arrested after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Assam police suo motu registered the FIR against Rahul and several other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” in Guwahati during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday.

''We have filed an FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation and he (Gandhi) will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme at Nazira in Sibsagar district.

The Lok Sabha elections are due within a few months in the country.

Director General of Police G P Singh said that the case has been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation through an SIT to be constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (CID).

Sarma had instructed the DGP to register a case against Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades in an attempt to enter Guwahati city during the Yatra on Tuesday leading to a scuffle with the police in which some senior Congress leaders, including the state party President Bhupen Bora and leader of opposition in the state assembly, and four police personnel were injured.

The FIR was filed against Congress leaders under IPC sections that deal with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, damaging public property and others.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sarma termed Rahul a "coward" for fleeing to Hajo in a "small car" during his yatra.

"Interesting. After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence , Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo , his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha (sic)," he wrote on X (Twitter).

