Prohibitory orders in Manipur district for two months after fresh violence

The Manipur government on Tuesday clamped prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more people in Churachandpur district for two months following fresh violence in the tribal-dominated area.



Section 144 will continue in the area until February 18.

The orders follow a tribal body's announcement that they will undertake mass burial on Tuesday of the tribals who died during the ethnic clashes.

Meanwhile, bodies of 64 people who died in the violence since early May were handed over to their families on Thursday. The bodies had been kept in government mortuaries.

More than 180 people have died and over 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence.

Around 40,000 central security personnel besides the Manipur police have been deployed to check the violence.

A committee of three former high court judges constituted in August on the direction of the Supreme Court said only bodies of 81 victims since May have been claimed.

In November, the court directed the Manipur government to facilitate by December the burial or cremation of the bodies that have been identified but remain unclaimed.



