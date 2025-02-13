President's rule imposed in Manipur
The Assembly has been put under suspended animation, an MHA notification said
President's rule has been imposed in Manipur, a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday evening (February 13).
The move comes days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.
Assembly under suspended animation
Also, the decision has come after weeks of political instability and the failure of the state government to maintain law and order.
The Assembly has also been put under suspended animation.
What MHA notification said
Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.
The Assembly has been put under suspended animation, the notification added.
Live Updates
- 13 Feb 2025 8:58 PM IST
Congress slams Modi govt
The Congress Thursday said it has been demanding imposition of President's rule in strife-torn Manipur for the past 20 months and the Central government did so only after the fabric of state's society was allowed to be "severely damaged".
President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly was put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.
"Finally what the Indian National Congress has been demanding for almost 20 months has happened. President's rule has been imposed in Manipur.
"This has come after what the Supreme Court called 'the absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state' that saw the killing of over 300 people and displacement of over 60,000 men, women, and children since May 3, 2023," Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
"This has come after the fabric of Manipur's society has been allowed to be severely damaged if not totally destroyed," he said.
Ramesh said this has come after the BJP and its allies got a huge majority in February 2022, but their politics led to the "colossal tragedy" just 15 months later.
"This has come after the Union Home Minister clearly failed to manage Manipur, which had been entrusted to him by the PM.
"This has come even as the globe-trotting PM steadfastly refuses to visit Manipur and begin the process of reconciliation," the Congress leader said while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the trouble-torn Manipur.
The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
N Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.
He quit on February 9 and submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal, hours after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu.
- 13 Feb 2025 8:31 PM IST
'BJP wants to kill democracy'
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The BJP wants to kill the Democracy...Why was the President's Rule imposed when preparations to bring about the no-confidence motion were being made?..."