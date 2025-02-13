President's rule imposed in Manipur

President's rule has been imposed in Manipur, a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday evening (February 13).

The move comes days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

Assembly under suspended animation

Also, the decision has come after weeks of political instability and the failure of the state government to maintain law and order.

The Assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

What MHA notification said

Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

