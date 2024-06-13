Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

BJP leader Pema Khandu on Thursday (June 13) took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term.

Khandu, who won the Mukto Assembly seat, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other leaders.

Along with Khandu, 11 other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.