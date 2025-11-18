Nagas urge Centre, Naga negotiators to deliver early political solution

Dimapur, Nov 18 (PTI) The Naga Common Platform (NCP) on Tuesday passed three resolutions, including an early and comprehensive solution to the long-pending Naga political issue.

The NCP passed the three resolutions unanimously at the stakeholders' rally organised by Nagaland Gaon Buras Federation (NGBF) in collaboration with various apex civil society organisations at Agri Expo, Chumoukedima.

The Naga Common Platform expressed full support for the landmark agreements signed between the Government of India, the NSCN (IM), and the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

They urged the Centre to deliver a political settlement based on the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position to ensure lasting peace in Naga areas.

The NCP remarked that a century of political struggle and 28 years of negotiation have burdened the people, and called on both the Government of India and Naga negotiators to heed stakeholders' voices and bring the talks to their logical conclusion.

The three-point resolutions were signed by Shikuto Zalipu, Convener of the NCP Organising Committee; secretaries Akhu Naga and Zanbenthung Ezung; along with several other Naga leaders.

Despite calls from several tribal apex bodies not to attend, thousands converged at the venue for the rally.

The Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee (NTHCC) had earlier announced its decision to abstain from the event, stating that forming a parallel platform could undermine ongoing reconciliation efforts among Naga stakeholders.

The NTHCC, which includes the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organisation, Lotha Hoho, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sümi Hoho and the Nagaland Zeliang People’s Organisation, reaffirmed its commitment to unity and a collective political future for the Naga people.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, organising committee member K K Sema underscored the need for a unified, transparent and inclusive platform to resolve the Indo-Naga political issue.

He expressed concern over fragmentation within the Naga movement, the rise of multiple illicit taxations by various groups, and the lack of transparency in negotiations.

Sema appealed to the NSCN (IM) to be forthright with the Naga public, stating that their future cannot be decided in secrecy.

Several other speakers echoed the demand for an early and honourable solution, highlighting the urgency of ending the prolonged political stalemate. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)