Musk dismisses claims of Starlink being used in Manipur, says it's turned off over India

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said that Starlink had been turned off over India after it was alleged that the satellite beams were being used by terrorists in Manipur.

The security forces recently seized some Internet devices along with arms and ammunition at Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army shared photos of the items seized on X, prompting social media users to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Musk on Starlink in India

One X user posted: "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."