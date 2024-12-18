The Federal
Indian Army shared photos of the items seized in Manipur on X, prompting social media users to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it. File photo

Musk dismisses claims of Starlink being used in Manipur, says it's turned off over India

The recovery of the Starlink-like device triggered an investigation by security agencies to know how the equipment found its way to Manipur

18 Dec 2024 11:37 AM IST

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said that Starlink had been turned off over India after it was alleged that the satellite beams were being used by terrorists in Manipur.

The security forces recently seized some Internet devices along with arms and ammunition at Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army shared photos of the items seized on X, prompting social media users to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Musk on Starlink in India

One X user posted: "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."

In response, Musk said: "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

Also seized from Keirao Khunou were an Internet Satellite Antenna, an Internet Satellite Router and 20 meters of FTP cables.

No licence to operate in India

The recovery of the Starlink-like device triggered an investigation by security agencies to know how the equipment found its way to Manipur.

Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite Internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.
