Modi in Arunachal: Congress would've taken 20 years to do what we did in 5 years in NE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 9) attacked the Congress and said the kind of work done by his government in the last five years in the Northeast, the grand old party would have taken 20 years to do it.

The PM was addressing a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the region.

India's 'strong link'

"The Northeast is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. Today projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled here," he said.

"Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast," he added.

The prime minister said that one can clearly see what "Modi's guarantee" is if he visits Arunachal Pradesh.

'Memorable' welcome in Itanagar

"The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working," he said.

The PM also said that as he was working for the development of the country, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA were attacking him.

Earlier, sharing pictures from his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Modi wrote on X (Twitter), "Returning to Arunachal Pradesh is always special. The breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warmth of its people never fail to inspire. The welcome in Itanagar was very memorable!"

"We are committed to making the Northeast the growth engine of India," he said while sharing the video of his speech in Itanagar, on X.