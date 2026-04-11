Is Mizoram govt planning to shift capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl? MNF alleges move

Aizawl, Apr 11 (PTI) The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Saturday claimed that the Lalduhoma government was planning to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl.

Addressing a rally for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, MNF youth wing president Robert Romawia Royte alleged that the CM is actively working to shift the seat of power.

"The CM has expressed his desire to relocate the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl and has already sought funds for this transition. This is a move that should require consultation with NGOs and the churches. This is nothing short of an insult for the residents of Aizawl," he said.

Royte, an MLA and the former sports minister of the state, claimed ZPM president Lalliansawta has also expressed his intent to relocate the state assembly building to a rural area.

"Similarly, ZPM MLA Lalmuanpuia Punte mentioned in the assembly that he does not want any further development or additions in Aizawl," he claimed.

"Because of such attempts to downgrade and shift Aizawl's status as the capital, the ZPM is not fit to govern the Aizawl Municipal Corporation," he said.

CM Lalduhoma had earlier dismissed claims of relocating the state capital to Thenzawl, stating that efforts were being made to establish a 'peace city' (Muanna Khawpui) in Thenzawl and the surrounding areas in Serchhip district.

The proposed city will be able to accommodate about 10-15 lakh people, and it was part of a plan to decongest Aizawl. PTI

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