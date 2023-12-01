Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

The Federal
December 3, the original counting date for the Mizoram polls, falls on a Sunday, which holds religious significance for the majority Christian population in the state | Representational pic

Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) earlier expressed displeasure over December 3 as the counting date falls on Sunday, a sacred day for Christians

1 Dec 2023 3:58 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-01 16:00:11.0)

The Election Commission of India has shifted the counting date for the Mizoram Assembly elections to December 4 from December 3.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated. The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along with that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - where assembly polls were held last month.

The demand for postponement evoked mixed reactions, with many saying they are okay with the original day (Sunday).

(With Agency inputs)

