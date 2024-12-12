Meitei body urges PM Modi to ban all Kuki militant groups

Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) A Delhi-based Meitei organisation urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban all Kuki militant groups in Manipur and to stop alleged appeasement of the Kukis under the name of 'Suspension of Operations' (SoO).

The SoO pact was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF). The pact was signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) also called for protection of territorial and cultural integrity of Manipur where ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis has left over 250 people dead since May last year.

In a memorandum submitted to Modi, the DMCC said, "The Government of India must stop Kuki appeasement policy under the name of Suspension of Operation (Soo) and stop patronising and supporting Kuki militants and its sectarian politics." It also urged the government to ban all Kuki militant organisations to ensure punishment of those responsible for the killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district last month.

The Meitei body also demanded repeal of the AFSPA from the state.

"Government of India has a moral, historical, political and constitutional obligation to protect Manipur and its people from Kuki military aggression with foreign elements against Meiteis," it said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)