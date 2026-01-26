Meghalaya second fastest-growing state after Tamil Nadu: Governor

Meghalaya has emerged as the second fastest-growing state in the country after Tamil Nadu, recording a real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 9.66 per cent in 2025, Governor CH Vijayashankar said on Monday (January 26). Delivering his address on the 77th Republic Day, he said the state is firmly on course to tripling the size of its economy by 2032.

“Meghalaya is the second fastest-growing state in India after Tamil Nadu, recording an impressive 9.66 per cent real GSDP growth in the financial year 2025, nearly double the rate in 2018,” the governor said. He added that Meghalaya is the only state to maintain an average real GSDP growth of around 10 per cent for three consecutive years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Mission 10, aligned with the Meghalaya Excellence Framework, the state aims to expand its economy from USD 5 billion in 2022 to about USD 16 billion by 2032, he said.

Law and order remains peaceful

The governor said the overall law and order situation in the state remained peaceful over the past year, including during major festivals and national celebrations. Referring to the Assam–Meghalaya border, he said timely government intervention in Lapangap village in West Jaintia Hills prevented escalation and enabled farmers to complete harvesting.

He added that coordination with the Border Security Force along the India–Bangladesh border continues, with Village Defence Parties activated in vulnerable areas.

Governance and service delivery reforms

Highlighting governance reforms, Vijayashankar said 212 services have been notified under the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, with over 150 available online. File processing time has been reduced from 26 days to 2.5 days through the eFile and eProposal systems.

More than 43,000 grievances have been addressed through CM Connect, while over 1,300 Village Data Volunteers have been deployed to help citizens - particularly senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities - access government schemes.

On policing and justice delivery, the governor said Meghalaya has established an anti-terror squad and strengthened forensic capabilities with DNA and cyber forensic science units. Recruitment of 3,000 police personnel is in the final stage, he added.

Infrastructure and connectivity push

Key infrastructure projects, including a new Secretariat in New Shillong, an additional Secretariat building in Tura, and integrated administrative complexes in Jowai and other subdivisions are underway, the governor said.

Over the past seven years, around 3,500 km of roads have been constructed under the PMGSY, while projects worth Rs 2,200 crore were sanctioned under state schemes in the last financial year.

On connectivity, Vijayashankar said land acquisition for expansion of the Umroi airport runway has been completed, steps are underway to operationalise Baljek Airport in Tura, and plans for heliports across districts are being pursued.

Tourism, IT, 'concert economy'

Meghalaya recorded 16 lakh visitors in 2024 and aims to reach 20 lakh by 2028, the governor said. Under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission 2025, financial assistance of up to 70 per cent of project cost will be provided for new homestays, fully funded by the state government.

He also highlighted the state’s push towards a “concert economy”, with major music festivals generating employment and boosting local businesses. Shillong, he said, is emerging as an IT hub through initiatives such as the BHASHINI Hackathon, MeghDEE, and DRISHTI-NE.

Agriculture and rural livelihoods

The governor said agriculture’s contribution to the state’s GSDP has doubled over the past five years. Over 1.96 lakh farmers received PM-KISAN benefits in August 2025, he added.

Floriculture, mushroom cultivation, and organic farming missions are being expanded, alongside support for fish farmers and animal husbandry beneficiaries under the CM-Elevate scheme.

Health, education, youth initiatives

Healthcare infrastructure has improved with national quality certifications for hospitals and health centres, the addition of new facilities, and the launch of Shillong Medical College in 2025, Vijayashankar said. Over 92 per cent of the population is now covered under PMJAY-MHIS health insurance.

In education, investments have increased to Rs 3,654 crore, with Mission Education upgrading over 2,000 schools. Learning of Khasi and Garo languages has been made mandatory in foundational classes under the new State Curriculum Framework.

He also announced that Meghalaya will host the 39th National Games in 2027 and highlighted youth skilling initiatives under PRIME and YESS Meghalaya.

The governor urged citizens to support the government’s cleanliness drive to make Meghalaya a garbage-free state and called for collective responsibility in building a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive society.

(With agency inputs)