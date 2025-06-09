Indore man's murder in Meghalaya: Wife, 3 others arrested

The missing wife of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district last month during their honeymoon, has been arrested, police said on Monday (June 9).

Along with his wife, Sonam, three others, believed to have been hired to murder Raghuvanshi, have also been arrested. Sonam allegedly hired the three contract killers. She surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

What police said

Meghalaya Director General of Police I Nongrang said Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths arrested the three accused from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

“Four persons, including the wife, were arrested in connection with the Indore man's murder in Meghalaya. The wife was allegedly involved in the Indore man's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya. She had hired killers,” Nongrang said.

CM lauds police

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the police. “Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more assailant,” Sangma wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

On June 2, Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a gorge in Sohrarim near Cherrapunji, while Sonam went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. They were last seen on May 23.



