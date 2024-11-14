Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC banned

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was on Thursday declared banned by the government for five years for its involvement in violent incidents and for carrying out activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the Central government is of the opinion that the HNLC has declared objective for secession of areas in the Meghalaya, largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, and continued intimidation and bullying of the civilian population to extort funds for their organisation.

It said the group is also maintaining links with other insurgent groups of the northeastern region for carrying out extortion and intimidation and indulging in 48 criminal cases, including that of explosion or planting of explosives in Meghalaya, from November 2019 to June 2024.

During this period, 73 cadres of the outfit were also arrested by the security forces.

"The HNLC along with all its factions, wings and front organisations of Meghalaya has been involved in such activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India," the notification said.

The Home Ministry said it is of the opinion that the activities of the HNLC are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

If these are not immediately curbed and controlled, the HNLC may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces and properties and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities, the ministry said.

It is also of the opinion that for the reasons aforesaid, it is necessary to declare the HNLC together with its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association.

Considering all these facts, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to declare HNLC outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect for five years, the notification said. PTI

