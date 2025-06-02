Manipur rains: 3,802 people affected, 883 houses damaged

Imphal, Jun 1 (PTI) Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Manipur with 3,802 people affected and 883 houses damaged due to floods and landslides across the state in the last 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas, they said.

Waterlogging was reported on the premises of several offices, health facilities, and establishments, including All India Radio Imphal complex, and state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, after the Imphal river overflowed in the Checkon area, one of the officials said.

Several patients, who have been undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at Porompat in Imphal East district, were shifted to other hospitals on Sunday evening as floodwaters entered the premises of the health facility, he said.

Local clubs, volunteers, SDRF and NDRF personnel joined hands to shift the patients after floodwaters entered the female orthopaedic and surgery wards, located on the ground floor, the official said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited several inundated areas of Imphal town even as the army and Assam Rifles personnel rescued nearly 800 people from submerged localities in Imphal East, the worst-affected district, they said.

Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh and other senior officials, visited Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge in Imphal and assessed the overall situation, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

"At least 3,802 people have been affected and 883 houses damaged in the last 48 hours as a result of floods and landslides in the state. Altogether 3,275 localities or villages have been hit by heavy rain till Saturday evening. Two persons have also been injured. The death of 64 animals has been reported," an official said.

Overall, 12 landslides occurred across the state so far, he said.

The water level of the Iril river in Imphal East district crossed the danger mark on Sunday but is yet to breach the embankments, he said.

Locals and authorities have been trying to strengthen the embankments.

The water level in the inundated Checkon and Wangkhei areas receded on Sunday, but the situation in Khurai and Heingang constituencies, which were waterlogged since Saturday, remained unchanged, another official said.

During the visit, the governor instructed the officials to monitor the river situation closely and to implement pre-emptive measures, the Raj Bhavan statement said, adding that directions have been given to deputy commissioners to arrange for evacuation and temporary relief measures for the affected people.

SDRF and NDRF units have also been alerted, it added.

In view of the incessant rain, the governor announced the extension of the summer vacation in schools in Imphal East and West districts and the Senapati sub-division of Senapati district until further orders.

Parts of the Senapati district have been affected after the Senapati river overflowed near Viewland colony, the officials said.

The Indian army and Assam Rifles rescued approximately 800 civilians on Saturday, a statement said.

Troops of Assam Rifles were deployed with quick reaction teams to the most affected locations in Porompat, Wankhei , Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Nongmeibung Raj Bari in Imphal East district and adjoining areas.

Two rescue columns were activated as part of the operation.

The first team conducted rescue operations in Wangkhei Khunou and evacuated 193 people, including 85 women and 44 children, it said. Simultaneously, the second one operated in Heikrumakhong and rescued 182 people, including 90 women and 57 children.

At other locations in Imphal East and West districts, another 408 people, including 179 women and 92 children, were extricated.

"The total number of people rescued reached approximately 800 people, including 10 to 20 differently abled and aged individuals," the statement said.

The authorities are coordinating with all relevant departments and agencies to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation efforts, another statement said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has urged the governor to declare the flood situation a "state calamity".

In a letter to Bhalla, Akoijam said the declaration would enable the activation of institutional measures to deal with the present situation.

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Sunday alleged that the water resources department has failed to control floods in various vulnerable areas of the state.

He made the remarks during a visit to flood-affected areas of the Heingang constituency of former chief minister N Birren Singh.

The Congress leader stressed that residential and agricultural areas have been submerged by overflowing rivers as the construction of various retaining walls remained incomplete. PTI

