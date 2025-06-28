    • The Federal
    Criminal wearing handcuffs in prison
    x
    Police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Chingarel Tejpur area in Imphal East district on Thursday. Representative photo: iStock

    Manipur police arrest 6 militants, including 3 women

    Three cadres, including two women of the Kangleipak Communist Party, arrested from Thangmeiband Thingel Leikai in Imphal West

    Agencies
    28 Jun 2025 2:39 PM IST

    Imphal, Jun 28 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested six militants including three woman of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Imphal West and East district, an officer said on Saturday.

    Three cadres including two women of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Thangmeiband Thingel Leikai area in Imphal West district on Friday. They were involved in extortion activities, the officer said.

    Police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Chingarel Tejpur area in Imphal East district on Thursday.

    Two active cadres of KCP (PWG) also involved in extortion activity were arrested from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal area of Imphal East district on Thursday, the officer added. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    Manipur PoliceImphalManipur Violence
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X