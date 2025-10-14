Manipur law and order improved after President's Rule: Ex-CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Oct 14 (PTI) The law and order situation improved in Manipur after the President's Rule was imposed, former CM N Biren Singh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters at Imphal airport upon his return from Delhi, where he, along with 25 MLAs, was camping for more than a week.

Asked if a decision was taken about the formation of a government in the state, Singh said that as the BJP is a national party, such decisions would be taken at the national level.

Before visiting Delhi, Singh had said he was going there to seek an appointment for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them about various issues concerning the state, besides the formation of a popular government.

"Everyone should remember that the BJP is a national party and not a regional party. Decisions cannot be taken here. We have to go to the higher-ups, and decisions are taken on a national level. We didn't go to play," he said.

"Whatever issues we have, be it IDPs, highways, or those of a popular government, we are putting before the central leadership the views of the people. BJP is a national party, and Manipur is in India. For anything, we have to approach the Centre. I want those who are constantly bickering to know that decisions cannot be taken here," he added.

Singh said the President's Rule is imposed when the law and order situation deteriorates, and Manipur has seen such a situation 11 times, and in some cases, when there was a majority government.

"After the imposition of the President's Rule, the law and order situation has improved," he said.

The BJP leader said the Centre was informed of the views of the people of Manipur about the prevailing situation.

"The Centre has to make a decision now. Representatives of all communities are also holding talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Popular government has to be definitely formed in the state," he said.

Targeting the Congress, he said, "One party earlier constantly said that the government must be ousted. Now they are demanding the dissolution of the assembly. We are not going to do what that party wills. We will pursue what the people want." President's Rule was imposed in the state in February after Singh resigned as the chief minister amid criticism of his government's handling of the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

The violence, which began in May 2023, has claimed over 260 lives and left thousands of people homeless. PTI

