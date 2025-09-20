Manipur governor holds security meeting after ambush on Assam Rifles

Imphal, Sep 20 (PTI) Discussions on boosting security arrangements in vulnerable and sensitive areas of Manipur were held on Saturday during a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the wake of an ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy, which claimed the lives of two personnel.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, officials said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

"Following the heinous attack on Assam Rifles yesterday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the prevailing security situation in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening," an official statement said.

Top state government officials and senior police personnel were present in the meeting.

"The discussion stressed the need for coordinated action among all security agencies to ensure swift identification of the perpetrators. It was also resolved that security arrangements must be further strengthened in vulnerable and sensitive areas, including highways, transit routes and border zones," the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Deliberations also took place on enhanced patrolling, intensified intelligence gathering, and stronger inter-agency coordination.

"The governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” an earlier statement said.

Bhalla later visited Mantripukhri in Imphal and paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the two soldiers. PTI

