Unrest continues in Imphal as IDPs protest near Raj Bhavan, seek to return home

Unrest continues in Manipur, as hundreds of displaced people on Sunday (November 30) staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, demanding they be allowed to return to their homes, said the police.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been raising slogans against the ongoing Sangai tourism festival, which they believe is an attempt by the government to show that 'normalcy' has returned to the strife-torn state.

On November 28, students staged a protest along Dingku Road against the Sangai Festival, in Imphal. Photo: ANI

The protestors are raising the demand that if 'normalcy' has returned to the state then why are they still living in relief camps and not able to return to their homes? Since the Sangai Festival began on November 21, the IDPs have clashed multiple times with the security forces, as they demand to return to their homes.

The displaced people, who are from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts, have been staying at different relief camps in Imphal after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

Protestors stopped

During the protest near Raj Bhavan today, the IDPs held placards that read, "Displaced lives matter", "people boycott Sangai festival", "rights first tourism later" and "ensure our fundamental rights". However, the protestors were stopped by security forces near the Kangla Gate, about 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan, the police said.

The demonstrators could not advance further towards the Raj Bhavan and later took a rally towards Uripok area in Imphal West district.

Plight of displaced people

Talking about the protest, Irom Abung Meitei, a displaced person from Churachandpur district, told reporters, "The displaced people have gathered here today to stage a protest due to mounting frustration towards the government. The Sangai festival is being held by claiming normalcy while ignoring the plights of the displaced persons."

Irom said, "... we will take our protests further in the coming days by not returning to relief camps."

The displaced persons and civil society organisations maintained that as the government has asserted, by holding the Sangai festival, that normalcy has been restored, the IDPs be allowed to return to their homes. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023.

Low turnout

Meanwhile, Manipur's annual state-organised tourism event, Sangai Festival, which has been held after a three-year gap due to the ethnic conflict, recorded an abysmally low turnout amid protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials said on Sunday.

In contrast to the 2.19 lakh people who attended the 10-day festival in 2022, when it was last organised before ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023, this year, only around 1,000 people have visited the stalls every day between November 21, when it started, and November 29. The total footfall of visitors has been 8,000-9,000 so far, they said.

Tight security was in place during the festival, which would conclude during the day, amid fears of disruptions by protesters.

No 'spirit of oneness'

Empty seats and deserted stalls were witnessed at the festival's main venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

Thai Gangmei, who had opened a food stall at the venue, said, "Many stalls remained closed while the ones functioning hardly had any customers. The few buyers included the personnel and officials deployed at the venue. Stall owners, including those who came from outside the state, struggled to earn profits during the festival."

On November 21, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, while inaugurating the festival, highlighted its role as a unifying platform that showcases the state's cultural richness, entrepreneurial energy, and tourism potential. Bhalla had also appealed to the people of the state to reaffirm the festival's spirit of oneness and urged all to participate wholeheartedly in the annual event.

The only face-saving programme of the event was a musical concert on Saturday evening where British band 'Blue' performed to a sizeable crowd at Khuman Lampak, an official said.

Clashes with security forces

Displaced persons from Churachandpur district and those from the periphery areas of Imphal East district, as well as students and civil society organisations had staged numerous protests against holding the festival. They have clashed with security forces at Yaingangpokpi and Pukhao Terapur in Imphal East district and at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district over the last 10 days.

More than 10 displaced persons sustained minor injuries after security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on multiple occasions.

The clash happened when they were stopped by security forces at Yaingangpokpi when they were marching towards their homes at Gwaltabi, located on the periphery of the district. As the situation escalated, security forces lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

One of the agitators, S Ibemcha Devi, said, "According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?" An official said the situation continues to remain tense but under control.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February after CM N Biren Singh, who led a BJP government, resigned amid criticism of his administration's handling of the ethnic violence, which claimed over 260 lives.

