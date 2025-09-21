Two detained for Assam Rifles convoy ambush in Manipur

Two persons were detained on Saturday (September 20) in connection with the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy, which claimed the lives of two personnel.

Two jawans of the paramilitary force were killed and five injured when a group of armed men ambushed the vehicle on September 19 evening.

A van, suspected to have been used in the attack in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, was recovered, they said.

Investigation underway

Manipur police said in a statement on Saturday that "Security forces carried out a massive operation in Shantipur and Ishok areas... Two persons were detained for further verification".

The silver-blue coloured van was found at Mutum Yangbi in Imphal West district, around 10 km from the ambush site, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, "multiple owners of the said vehicle have been identified, and efforts are still on to uncover more details", the statement added.

The deceased were identified as Naik Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Keshap. The injured were identified as Ningthoukhongjam Nongthon from Imphal East district, DJ Dutta from Lakhimpur in Assam, Hav BK Rai from Sikkim, LP Sangma from Tura in Meghalaya and Subashchandra from Uttarakhand.

