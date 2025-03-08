As bus services resume in Manipur, Kukis clash with forces; women hurt

Civilian buses resumed services in Manipur on Saturday (March 8) as the Centre barred road blockades across the state, with security forces allegedly beating up protesting Kuki women.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Security forces escorted the buses through the trouble-torn state as Kuki-Zo women staged protests against such free movement until their demand for a separate Kuki administration in the state was met. Clashes were reported from several Kuki-dominated areas.

Ruckus on roads

Video clips on social media showed Kuki women getting injured by charging security forces when they tried to block the highway. A Manipur state transport bus was reportedly attacked in Kangpokpi district, some 45 km from Imphal.

Clips showed anti-landmine vehicles bulldozing their way through the blockades in Kangpokpi district, 45 km from Imphal, as well as protesters, presumably Kuki, pelting the vehicles with stones, digging up roads, burning tyres, and piling the roads with stones.

The Senapati district-bound bus was allegedly attacked by a mob in Kagpokpi’s Gamgiphai area. Security forces fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the mob, leading to injuries to a few demonstrators, officials said.

Buses without passengers

The buses to the hill districts of Churachandpur and Senapati were flagged off from Imphal airport around 10 am without any passengers, and a large convoy of central forces, including army personnel, escorted the vehicles, they said.

In December last year, the state government’s attempt to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur failed when no passengers showed up at the Manipur State Transport (MST) station in Moirangkhom, Imphal.

The Kukis have demanded a separate administration from the Centre before allowing communities to move freely across the state. Meiteis, on the other hand, have questioned why thousands of internally displaced people are being threatened by the Kukis from returning home from the relief camps when talks can go on side by side.

Amit Shah’s directive

The inter-district bus services resumed after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation of Manipur, he said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis, who dominate the hills.

(With agency inputs)