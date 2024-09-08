Manipur violence: Security stepped up in state; CM, MLAs meet Governor

Security was heightened in Manipur on Sunday (September 8) following a fresh bout of violence in the restive state in which at least five people lost their lives.



CM meets Governor

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Governor L Acharya along with more than 20 MLAs on Sunday morning.

Singh reached the Raj Bhavan along with the MLAs around 11 am, sources said. The meeting lasted about an hour, after which they left Raj Bhavan.

It was not immediately known what was discussed in the meeting

Sources say the chief minister has demanded to be granted Unified Command Authority over security operations in the state.



'Situation tense, but under control'

The situation was tense but under control, officials said.

"No new incidents of violence have so far been reported on Sunday. SPs of various districts in coordination with security forces are continuously monitoring the situation," an official said.

The Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems in the fringe areas of the Imphal Valley to repel any "rogue drones", he said.



Anti-drone systems deployed

The CRPF handed an anti-drone system to the state police for deployment, he added.



The use of drones to mount attacks was new to the ethnic clashes in Manipur that left over 200 people dead since May last year.

The use of the remote-controlled small flying device as a weapon was first seen on September 1 in Koutruk village in the Imphal West district. In the attack, in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others injured.



Drones were used again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons.

Prohibitory orders in Jiribam

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed in Jiribam district on Saturday night, preventing the gathering of five or more persons, according to a notification.

Five people were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam on Saturday.

According to police, militants entered the house of a person and shot him dead in his sleep. Following the murder, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between members of the warring communities, leading to the deaths of four armed men.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the ethnic clashes in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

Thousands had to relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants in mid-July.

