Manipur violence on for 8 months but PM doesn't care: Congress after 3 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Ahead of its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Thursday said violence in Manipur is continuing for the last eight months and innocent citizens are being killed but the prime minister does not care. The statement came after bodies of three persons, including a father-son duo, were found in Churachandpur district. Four men had gone missing while collecting firewood in a forest Wednesday.

"Violence continues in Manipur for eight months...Today once again four people were brutally murdered. In the last 11 days, eight people have been murdered in Manipur. Manipur is burning in the fire of violence and hatred. The citizens of our country are being killed and PM Modi does not care," the Congress said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress is starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal on January 14 that will cover a total of 6700 km while traversing through 15 states and end in Mumbai.

The fresh round of violence in Manipur has cast a shadow on the party's yatra, which comes ahead of Lok Sabha elections due in the next few months. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)