Manipur violence has claimed 219 lives so far, says Guv Anusuiya Uikey

Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday said that 219 people have been killed in ethnic violence in the state since May last year.

Addressing the Manipur Assembly during the commencement of the budget session, she said that 198 companies of central armed police forces and 140 army columns have been deployed along with state forces to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.

She condoled the deaths of 219 people in the ethnic strife and said that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each is being disbursed to the next of kin of the deceased after due verification.

The budget session of the assembly will continue till March 5. PTI

