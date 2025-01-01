Manipur: New year begins with fresh militant attack in Imphal West

Violence continues in the trouble-torn Manipur in the new year with suspected militants launching a fresh attack in the Kadangband area of Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday (January 1).

It came a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after 19 months of bloodshed, said he was “sorry” for the violence and hoped that 2025 would herald peace.

Militants from their hill positions in Kangpokpi district fired several rounds from sophisticated arms and hurled bombs at the low-lying Kadangband area in Imphal West district around 1 am, PTI reported quoting an unnamed police officer.

Also read: 'I am sorry': After 19 months of bloodshed, Manipur CM Biren Singh apologises

No injuries reported

Village volunteers deployed in the area returned the fire even as additional security forces were rushed to the area to control the situation. No injuries were reported in the firing, the police said.

The attack forced several villagers living in kutcha homes to flee to safer places, they told PTI.

Kadangband area has witnessed several attacks by suspected militants since violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces clash with Kuki women in Kangpokpi in fresh escalation

Arms, ammunition seized

In another part of the state, security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

From Thongkhonglok village in Bishnupur district, security forces on Tuesday seized one SLR with a magazine, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore single barrel gun, two 9mm pistol with magazine, one anti-riot gun, two INSAS LMG magazine, two INSAS rifle magazine, four hand grenades, one detonator, five anti-riot shell, ammunition and other articles, they said in a statement.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces destroy 4 bunkers week after gunfights

One held for extortion

The security forces seized one anti material rifle (AMR) sniper modified with sight scope and magazine, two single bolt action rifle, three 9mm pistol (country made), one hand grenade, four MK-13T, and ammunition from Leishangthem Ikop Pat area of Thoubal district, it said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) involved in extortion from Mantripukhri Bazaar near Bengali crossing in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

One 9mm pistol with magazine, two money receipts of KCP (PWG) and other articles were seized from his possession, the police said.

(With agency inputs)