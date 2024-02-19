Manipur: Magisterial probe ordered into Churachandpur mob violence

Imphal, Feb 18 (PTI) The Manipur government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in connection with a recent mob violence in Churachandpur district over the action taken against a policeman.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces on February 15, after a mob barged into a government complex housing the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police offices, torched vehicles and ransacked property, hours after the suspension of a head constable.

"The state government is of the opinion that it is necessary to institute a magisterial inquiry to ascertain facts and circumstances leading to the crimes/violence/vandalism/arson of seditious nature and loss of lives, intimidation and threats to the lives of the DC and SP, Churachandpur..." an official order said.

The probe would "ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to loss of lives and properties" and "suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future”, it said.

Head constable Siamlalpaul was placed under suspension after a purported video of him with "armed men" went viral on social media.

The inquiry report should be submitted within 30 days, the order said. PTI

