Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies seek investigation into Jiribam gunfight, hill regions witness shutdown

Churachandpur, Nov 12 (PTI) Schools and colleges were closed, markets were shut, and vehicles remained off the roads as the hill areas of Manipur witnessed a total shutdown on Tuesday.

The 13-hour shutdown, which began at 5 am, was called by the Kuki-Zo Council to "express our collective grief and solidarity for those who were brutally shot dead" in Jiribam on Monday.

The Manipur Police said 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at the Borobekra police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district. However, a senior government official put the toll at 11.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Kuki-dominated hill areas during the shutdown, officials said.

Schools and colleges were closed, and markets and shops were shut down in most places. Public transport was unavailable and private vehicles remained off the roads. Government offices also remained closed.

Various Kuki-Zo organisations targeted the central forces, seeking an investigation into the events that unfolded in Jiribam.

In a statement, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) said, "...no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises. Any CRPF personnel found in violation of this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility. This directive will be in effect immediately upon the issuance of this notice and will remain enforced until the CRPF publicly acknowledges and apologizes for their barbaric actions in Jiribam." It asked its block and district units to ensure "immediate enforcement of this notice".

"This will be considered as part of the larger movement of 'Non-Cooperation against the CRPF' within the Kuki-dominated area and appeal to the public to comply with until further notice," it added.

The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) sought a court-monitored investigation into the gunfight.

"In light of the inhumane actions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) In Jiribam yesterday i.e., 11-11-2024, in which eleven of our youths were treacherously murdered, we announce a social boycott of the CRPF with immediate effect," it said.

"We further demand that a thorough and impartial court-monitored investigation into what can be best described as, 'Fake Encounter', including the role of the DIG (Ops.) be investigated and that all Meitei personnel and officers of the CRPF be immediately transferred to other states," it said.

The Hmar Students' Association (HSA) demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

"We demand an immediate and unbiased CBI-led investigation into the murders in Jakhradawr and the attack on Zairawn. The responsible parties must face the full force of justice," it said in a statement.

The HSA also sought immediate withdrawal of CRPF and Manipur Police forces from areas where Kuki-Zo communities live "until credible, neutral security measures are in place".

It also demanded the "deployment of neutral peacekeeping forces" to secure Hmar and other tribal areas, ensuring community safety and preventing further violence.

"The HSA GHQ implores the Indian government, human rights organisations, and allies worldwide to recognise these targeted actions against our community. At a critical time when peaceful solution is sought after, we call for true justice, the protection of our people, and an end to the divisive violence threatening our future. The HSA stands resolute in its pursuit of justice and will continue its fight to protect the rights and lives of Hmar people," the statement said.

The people killed in the gunfight were identified by the Kuki-Zo organisations as "village volunteers" belonging to the Hmar community. Hmars are a part of the larger Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement, the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVVs) said it was not in "conflict" with the central forces.

"At the same time the HVVs strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of one Central Forces unit, which resulted in the loss of at least 11 precious lives of volunteers dedicated to protecting their ancestral lands and people. We urgently call for the intervention of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to assess the situation and deliver justice to the victims of this tragic incident," it said.

Countering the assertion that those killed were village volunteers, police said sophisticated firearms were seized from the spot after the gunfight, which showed that they were "armed militants or armed miscreants".

Six people are still missing after the attack in Jiribam, and an operation is underway to trace them, police said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year. PTI

